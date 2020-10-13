COVID-19 LATEST: Advice to "avoid crowds" as three deaths and 811 new cases revealed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,830 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 12th October the HPSC has been notified of 811 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 44,159* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

415 are men / 396 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and

the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 234 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of COVID-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “If we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives.”

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 October 2020)