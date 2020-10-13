LATEST: Woman in her 30s found dead in property in west Dublin

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a female in her 30s in unexplained circumstances at a property in Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart this morning.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

The woman's body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí said that no further information is available at this time.