LATEST: Woman in her 30s found dead in property in west Dublin
File Photo of Garda Station
Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a female in her 30s in unexplained circumstances at a property in Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart this morning.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.
The woman's body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary.
A post-mortem is due to take place later today, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.
Gardaí said that no further information is available at this time.
