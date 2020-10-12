COVID-19 LATEST: 825 new cases with 37 in Kildare

There have been 825 new cases of Covid-19 with 37 cases located in Co Kildare.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to the virus.

There has been a total of 1,827 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 43,531 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 426 are men and 392 are women.

Some 78% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

There are 254 cases in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU.

20 additional hospitalisations happened in the past 24 hours.