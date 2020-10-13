Kildare man in court for hunting rabbits in Curragh Plains

A man appeared in Naas District Court accused of hunting rabbits with ferrets in the Curragh Plains three years ago.

Gerard Connors, aged 47, of 2795 Maryville, Kildare, was charged under the Wildlife Act, 1973 for the offence at Colgan’s Cut, Dublin Road, Kildare on September 1, 2017.

Sgt Brian Jacob outlined to the court that those who hunt rabbits with ferrets place a net over rabbit burrows and then send down the ferret to chase them out.

He said that the Curragh Plains were protected lands.

Defence solicitor Conal Boyce said that using ferrets to hunt rabbits was an old tradition carried out by his client’s family for generations.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a fine for the offence under the Wildlife Act.