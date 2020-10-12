Support group says new Garda units will encourage domestic violence survivors to come forward for help

A group that offers support services to women and children in Kildare and West Wicklow who are experience domestic violence and abuse has said new dedicated Garda units assigned to this area will help victims come forward for help.

A Garda Divisional Protective Services Unit (DPSU) in Kildare will ensure the county has a consistent and professional approach to the investigation of sexual and domestic crime.

Garda personnel assigned to DPSUs have been provided with specialised training to help with the investigation of sexual crime and domestic abuse; child protection; online child exploitation and sex offender management.

Teach Tearmainn CEO Lorraine Rowan said that the organisation is delighted with the development.

She told the Leader: “Domestic and sexual violence are serious, complex crimes and we need skilled and well-trained gardai responding to these crimes. It can be extremely difficult and challenging for survivors of domestic and sexual violence to make a report to the gardai.

“I hope that the establishment of the DPSU in Kildare will give survivors some confidence that these cases will be treated seriously and investigated thoroughly by the Gardai.

“Having a consistent response to these crimes is essential to provide survivors with the courage and confidence needed to come forward and report their experiences of domestic and sexual abuse.”

Teach Tearmainn representatives have met with DPSU members and are looking forward to forging strong links together.