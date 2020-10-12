Pay Parking review for Maynooth needs input of residents and businesses - Council told

A review is being carried out into pay parking in Maynooth with input from residents and businesses.

The issue was raised at the monthly Clane - Maynooth Municipal District Meeting on October 2 by Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil who called for the parking bye laws for Maynooth to be re-examined with input from residents and businesses.



All day parking

Cllr Ó Cearúil claimed that parts of the main street and the back lanes are being used for all day parking which is limiting the number of parking opportunities for shoppers and residents.

He suggested that pay parking should stop at 5pm rather than 6.30pm.

He called for a review of the current pay parking model to ensure it is fit for purpose and that it serves the town well into the future.

Cllr Angela Feeney agreed that the pay parking had been successful but she added that an opportunity to fine-tune it should be used.

Cllr Tim Durkan raised the issue of parking permits for residents and said that if a resident doesn’t have a car they don’t get a residential parking permit, even for a visitor.

He said that there were nuances in the current arrangements that need to be looked at again.



Statutory process

The Council responded that the making or review of parking bye-Laws is a statutory public consultation process under the Road Traffic Act 1994 where a Draft for Parking Bye-Laws is placed on public display for a minimum period of four weeks with an additional two weeks for submissions.

Any member of the public, including residents and businesses are entitled to make a submission which would be considered by councillors who then adopt the Parking Bye-Laws based on consideration of all submissions and reports.

The Council added: “Parking Bye-Laws will be reviewed in accordance with priority and date of adoption or commencement of the last Parking Bye-Laws, depending on limited resources and finances.”

Director of services Sonya Kavanagh said that if councillors were in agreement, the process could be started to carry out a review of the bye laws.

Area engineer Shane Alyward suggested that the review be carried out after an overall traffic study in Maynooth in 2021.