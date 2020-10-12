All funding options being explored for community centre in Maynooth - Council

Kildare County Council has insisted it will pursue all funding opportunities towards a long-awaited community centre in Maynooth.

The issue was raised by Cllr Naoise O Cearúil who commented that it was amazing that there was still no such facility in a town of its size.

He added: “The Council needs to start prioritising the provision of a community centre. There have been committees talking about this issue for 30, 40, 50 years and nothing has happened.”

Cllr Angela Feeney agreed and added: “If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught this one thing, it is the importance of community and of working together.”

She said there are other facilities that are lacking in Maynooth such as a primary care centre and a swimming pool.

Cllr Tim Durkan and Cllr Peter Hamilton both remarked that the current and future population of the town warrant an increase in community facilities.

Cllr Durkan added that the population of the town is probably around 19,000 and Maynooth University adds another 13,000 students.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly said he found it difficult in the past to find a space in Maynooth for Foróige youth club facilities.

The Council responded to last week’s Clane MD meeting that there is no Kildare County Council capital funding available at present for this project but the council will pursue all funding opportunities available to it so that this objective can be realised.