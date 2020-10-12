PHOTOS: Watch where you put your candles - and never on TVs!

Fire safety experts have warned households to never place a candle on top of, or underneath, a television.

Flammable items should always be removed around where you intend to place a candle.

Dublin Fire Brigade said cards, pictures or drawings should never be located near candles.

The fire service added: "Create a child-free zone around cookers, and fires, when they are in use.

"Wear tight fitting clothes, especially sleeves, while cooking.

"Loose clothing can catch fire if they come in to contact with a flame.

"Do not wear a scarf for example."