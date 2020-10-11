Fire crew respond to tractor on fire in shed in Castledermot

A fire crew extinguished a tractor on fire in a shed in Castledermot.

The Baltinglass based firefighters put out the blaze and made the scene safe.

The incident happened on Thursday.

Fire and smoke damage was caused to the vehicle and the shed.

National Fire Safety Week 2020 is taking place from 5th to 12th October.

Fire Safety Week 2020 is focusing on fire safety in the home and encouraging all homes to have smoke alarms and to test them on a weekly basis.