Takeaway costs €150 after driver illegally parks in Clane
While on a mounatin bike patrol of Clane village on Friday night, a Garda found a driver parked in a disabled parking bay waiting for their fast food.
The penalty was a €150 fine issued.
Gardai said: "Expensive takeaway!!
"Please respect disable parking bays, they are not just for business hours."
The vehicle did not have a disable parking badge displayed.
As part of Operation Enable, gardaí have targeted offences relating to the improper use of disabled parking bays.
Since 2017, gardaí issued over 18,000 fines in this area.
So far this year, over 1,800 fines have been issued.
Gardaí said: "Please be conscious of the needs of others and remember that using hazard lights does not entitle you to park where you wish".
An Garda Síochána ask all motorists to park legally today and every day.
