Four-bed Maynooth home on market for €525,000

A four-bedroom detached family property, located off the Celbridge Road in Maynooth, just a stone's throw from the Straffan Road Junction, is on the market with Coonan Property for €525,000.

The house is presented in turn-key condition and is a short stroll from the university town of Maynooth and the train station. The interior offers flexible and very spacious accommodation, with many attractive features including private front and rear garden along with gated front entrance.

The accommodation in brief consists of a spacious central entrance hall with access into all rooms on the ground floor, including a large living room, study/bedroom 1, ground floor main bathroom, bedroom 2, lounge/sitting room, kitchen/dining room and utility room.

Upstairs space

Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms both of generous proportions and come with ensuite bathrooms and finished with custom built wardrobe/storage space.

Parking is not an issue as there is ample space for 4 – 5 cars on the pebble driveway. To the rear the garden is bordered with mature plants and trees, providing a peaceful setting to enjoy this sun-drenched, south facing lawn.

The house extends to approximately 1,900 sq. ft.

Says the selling agent, “detached properties in such sought after locations like this usually come at a premium in Maynooth but this one certainly offers fair value at €525,000”.

Find out more

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com.