Console charity boss left "loving note" to his family, inquest hears

The former chief executive of the suicide prevention and bereavement charity Console left a “loving” note for his family, an inquest into his death at Kildare Coroner’s Court sitting in Naas heard last week.

Kildare Coroner Prof Denis Cusack concluded that the death of Paul Kelly, aged 62, was caused by asphyxiation due to hanging.

Evidence was given at the inquest on September 29 that Mr Kelly was found in the garage beside his house in Clane by his wife Patricia.

The discovery was made in the Alexandra Manor residential area around 10.30pm on February 9 last.

A deposition by Mrs Kelly read out by Coroner Prof Cusack said Mr Kelly had joined her in the TV room on the evening in question.

He later left the room and went outside via the patio door.

When Mrs Kelly went to look for her husband she couldn’t find him anywhere in the house before looking in the garage and discovering him unconscious there.

She called emergency services and attempted CPR until paramedics and gardaí arrived.

Mr Kelly was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

A statement read by Garda Padraic Minnock of Clane Garda Station said he attended the scene on the night in question.

He said he spoke to Mrs Kelly and took details of the circumstances surrounding the death.

He said there was no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances at the scene.

Coroner Prof Cusack said he noted that Mr Kelly had left a hand written note for his family.

Without wishing to disclosing the contents of the note, Dr Cusack said it was “deeply personal, loving and warm hearted letter to his family, to his wife and children”.

A post mortem read out to the court said injuries to Mr Kelly’s body were consistent with asphyxiation due to hanging.

Prof Cusack extended his sincerest condolences to the family, friends and work colleagues of Mr Kelly.

He said: “When a verdict is returned at the inquest, it is another step in a process to continue with grief and mourning.”

“The advice I give to all bereaved families in the Coroner’s Court is to remember not just the last few weeks or months of life, but all the good and happy times as a husband, father, family member, friend and colleague.”

Prof Cusack duly signed the Certificate of Death and said it would be forwarded to the Office of the Registry of Deaths.

Mrs Kelly was accompanied at the inquest by her solicitor James McGuill who thanked the Coroner and the gardaí for their assistance and courtesy towards the Kelly family.

Mr Kelly founded the Console charity in 2002 and was its chief executive until he resigned in 2016. The organisation was wound up shortly afterwards.