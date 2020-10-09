LATEST: Friday afternoon delays building at Garda "Level 3" Checkpoint on N7

A Garda Checkpoint at the Blackchurch Inn on the N7 outbound on the Kildare/Dublin border is causing long delays for the fourth day in a row.

The Operation Fanacht measure to encourage motorists to comply with Level 3 restrictions to remain within their own county.

Traffic volumes appear to be higher than previous days due to a number of factors such as reduced public transport services.

Gardaí said a new traffic layout was introduced yesterday at the N7 checkpoint which provided a dedicated HGV only lane to minimise delay or disruption to business distribution.

Signage is in place prior to reaching the checkpoints and the right hand lane will be available for HGVs only.

Gardaí said: "We would ask all motorists to follow the signage and that HGV drivers reduce their speed as they approach the Garda checkpoints as they still may be required to stop."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar vowed to raise the issue of the Garda's Level 3 checkpoints delaying essential workers with the Garda Commissioner.

The matter was raised in the Dáil yesterday by Sinn Féin's Wicklow TD John Brady.

Mr Varadkar said: "I very much regret any inconvenience caused to people from Wicklow, Meath or Kildare who are essential workers, perhaps in hospitals, in Dublin.

"As the Deputy is aware, Garda operations are a matter for the Garda Commissioner. "We do not get too involved and that is probably for the best.

"However, I certainly will make sure this is part of the discussion in consultations between the Government and the Garda Commissioner."

Mr Brady said he fully supported An Garda Síochána and appreciate the job that it must do, but added: "the way in which it was rolled out caused complete chaos throughout the State, including in my own county of Wicklow."

He told the Dáil: "I have received numerous texts and phone calls from people caught in traffic jams for four hours and more. One lady coming from Crumlin hospital with her son was caught in serious traffic on the M50 and M11 for four hours."One front-line worker, a nurse, texted me to say that she had been stuck on the M11 for three and a half hours. These are essential workers who have to go to work on a daily basis.

"They do not have the option of working from home. While I fully support the endeavours of the Garda, this operation has caused major problems throughout the State and compounded the difficulties experienced by many businesses."

He called on the Tánaiste ask the Garda Commissioner to examine these operations and their impact on [essential workers] right across the State.

AA Ireland spokesman Conor Faughnan told Matt Cooper on Today FM: "While we understand what they're trying to achieve, it was too disruptive (on Wednesday) and there are still significant delays on commuter routes out of Dublin

"You can ask if it is serving a good function at all - these people are commuters going to and from work. They're not Covid rascals trying to evade lockdown. They're just ordinary people.

"You could ask what good at all is being served by delaying people at all."

Mr Faughnan also said that public transport has been cut back and more people are dependent on cars.

He added: "If you're looking for rascals trying to evade lockdown you don't find them in the morning rush hour or evening rush hour."

Mr Faughnan said that some gardai have reported angry feedback from some motorists and he reported incidents of "road rage" among a minority of frustrated road users.