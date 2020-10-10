LATEST: Over 250 people a day getting Covid-19 tests at Punchestown

HSE Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare has taken 1,871 COVID-19 swabs at the Punchestown testing site, over the 7 day period of 28th September 2020 to 4th October 2020.

The HSE would like to encourage anyone who is referred for a COVID-19 test to attend at their allocated time.

Ann O’Shea, Chief Officer “We would like to acknowledge the tremendous support that we have received from our local communities as we implement the government action plan in response to Covid19.

"We can’t stop the virus, but together, we can reduce the impact it has on ourselves, our families, communities, our health service and our day-to-day lives. Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"If we can slow it down, we give ourselves, and our most vulnerable people, more options and more time for care and recovery.

"Our collective efforts are critical, we need to do this together, as one community. We are asking everyone to play their part, to help each other."

“The most important thing you can do is protect yourself and protect others.

"Do this by washing your hands properly and often. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough and sneeze and put used tissues into a bin.

"Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

"Avoid close contact with others by keeping a distance of 2 metres between you and others.”

“If a person has symptoms of COVID-19 it is important that they contact their GP. If a GP or Public Health advise us to isolate or restrict our movements it is important in order to break the chain of transmission that we follow that advice.

For information on protecting yourself and others, please visit https://www2.hse.ie/ coronavirus/ “