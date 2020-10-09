BREAKING: Man arrested over fatal N7 collision as gardaí seek witnesses

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his late 20s, in connection with a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N7 outbound in Kingswood, on 21 September last.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Clondalkin Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to this collision.

Anyone who was travelling on the N7 northbound or southbound between Newlands Cross and Kingswood between the hours of 12.15am and 12.45am on Monday, 21st September is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak with drivers of HGVs and taxi drivers who may have been travelling this route also.

Any motorists who may have camera (including dash cam) footage that may assist in the investigation should make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.