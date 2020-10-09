"I regret any convenience" - Varadkar to raise Level 3 checkpoint delays with Garda Commissioner 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has vowed to raise the issue of the Garda's Level 3 checkpoints delaying essential workers with the Garda Commissioner.

Checkpoints have been mounted on the N7, N4, N11 and N81 and elsewhere under Operation Fanacht which will run for the next three weeks.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said people will be restricted to their own county unless they are travelling for work or education.

The matter was raised in the Dáil yesterday by Sinn Féin's Wicklow TD John Brady.

Mr Varadkar said: "I very much regret any inconvenience caused to people from Wicklow, Meath or Kildare who are essential workers, perhaps in hospitals, in Dublin.

"As the Deputy is aware, Garda operations are a matter for the Garda Commissioner. "We do not get too involved and that is probably for the best.

"However, I certainly will make sure this is part of the discussion in consultations between the Government and the Garda Commissioner."

Mr Brady said he fully supported An Garda Síochána and appreciate the job that it must do, but added: "the way in which it was rolled out caused complete chaos throughout the State, including in my own county of Wicklow."

He told the Dáil: "I have received numerous texts and phone calls from people caught in traffic jams for four hours and more. One lady coming from Crumlin hospital with her son was caught in serious traffic on the M50 and M11 for four hours."One front-line worker, a nurse, texted me to say that she had been stuck on the M11 for three and a half hours. These are essential workers who have to go to work on a daily basis.

"They do not have the option of working from home. While I fully support the endeavours of the Garda, this operation has caused major problems throughout the State and compounded the difficulties experienced by many businesses."

He called on the Tánaiste ask the Garda Commissioner to examine these operations and their impact on [essential workers] right across the State.