Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 9

The death has occurred of Jaroslav ZABINSKI

Hillcrest, Kilcullen, Kildare

Late of Poland. Sadly missed by his loving wife Edyta and family.

Funeral has taken place in Poland.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Tom (Thomas) Gallagher

Mulgannon, Wexford Town, Wexford / Leixlip, Kildare

Peacefully at home, in the arms of his loving wife Áine, after a long illness borne with great bravery and humour. Báite i ngrá le hÁine, loving Dad of Hugo, Martha and Conall, adored son of Hugo and Mary and beloved brother of Olive, Deirdre and Éadaoin. Predeceased by his mother-in-law Harriett. Sadly missed by his loving family, father-in-law Joe, brothers-in-law Dan, Liam, Colm, Jimmy, Paddy and Ronan, sisters-in-law Nora, Claire, Catherine and Amanda, Godchildren, nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles relatives and many wonderful friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, 10th October. Funeral Mass may be viewed on Wexford Parish webcam, Rowe Street Church at 12.00 noon. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section 'condolences'.

Ceol na n-aingeal go gcloise sé.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) MOLONY

Sallins, Kildare / Sligo

Molony (Sallins and Philippines and formerly of Sligo) – Oct 8, 2020, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Timothy (Tim), beloved father of Janette and Philip; Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, sisters Loretta, Maureen and Clare, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Sinéad, Karla, Séan, Rory, Carolann and Nicky, great grandchild Jack, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Helen Byrne

Ballyvarney, Nurney, Kildare

Peacefully at Naas hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Minch, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Gerard, nieces Anna-Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Nurney for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Whack) Corrway

Greenfield Cottages, Maynooth, Kildare

Corrway, Patrick (Whack), Greenfield Cottages, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, October 7th 2020, peacefully at home, deeply regretted by his loving brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, best friends Robert & David and many more friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am by going to www.maynoothparish.org or please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below.

Patrick's funeral cortège will be passing his house before going to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for people that might like to pay their respects.