Level 3 Checkpoints continue on motorways today

Garda Checkpoints for Level 3 restrictions have been criticised for the timing and location of the operations as they are causing delays to people on essential journeys.

Gardaí said there will be fixed garda checkpoints at 132 roads across the country under Operation Fanacht for at least the next three weeks.

They added: “People are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “People will not be able to travel around the country. You will be restricted to your county, you should only go to your workplace if absolutely necessary, otherwise your journeys are going to be extremely difficult."

AA Ireland spokesman Conor Faughnan told Matt Cooper on Today FM: "While we understand what they're trying to achieve, it was too disruptive (on Wednesday) and there are still significant delays on commuter routes out of Dublin

"You can ask if it is serving a good function at all - these people are commuters going to and from work. They're not Covid rascals trying to evade lockdown. They're just ordinary people.

"You could ask what good at all is being served by delaying people at all."

Mr Faughnan also said that public transport has been cut back and more people are dependent on cars.

He added: "If you're looking for rascals trying to evade lockdown you don't find them in the morning rush hour or evening rush hour."

Mr Faughnan said that some gardai have reported angry feedback from some motorists and he reported incidents of "road rage" among frustrated road users.