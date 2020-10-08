TRAFFIC: More delays on N7 and M4 this evening as Gardaí mount level 3 checkpoints

There are long delays on the N7 and N4/M4 this evening as Gardaí continue checkpoints to monitor essential journeys under Level 3 restrictions.

Gardaí said the Operation Fanacht checkpoint underway on the N7 near Junction 5 had a "journey time from entering traffic to passing the checkpoint of 10 mins as of 3.30pm."

Gardaí advised HGVs to keep to the right lane on approach and for all vehicles to reduce speed on approach and to follow relevant signage.

The disruptions have been criticised by AA Roadwatch who said that the timing and location of the operations were targeting people on essential journeys.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he regretted any inconvenience caused to frontline workers or others travelling for work or education purposes.

Traffic maps were showing tailbacks of several kilometres from Citywest past Saggart, Rathcoole towards the Kildare border on the N7.

On the N4/M4, delays are starting from Lucan and extending until exits for Leixlip and Celbridge.

Travel restrictions are now in place across the country as part of Level 3 of the government’s Living With Covid-19 plan.

Until Tues 27th October, you should stay within your county, except to travel for essential work, education or medical reasons, or to provide vital care for a family member.

Gardaí said there will be fixed garda checkpoints at 132 roads across the country under Operation Fanacht for at least the next three weeks.

They added: “People are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “People will not be able to travel around the country.

"You will be restricted to your county, you should only go to your workplace if absolutely necessary, otherwise your journeys are going to be extremely difficult."