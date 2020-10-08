Tributes pour in for popular former Athy councillor Mary O'Sullivan

Tributes have poured in for the late former Athy councillor, Mary O'Sullivan.

The well known community woman, who was known locally as "Mary O" passed away last Tuesday after a long illness. Her funeral was due to take place today.

Kildare TD Martin Heydon said she was "a passionate community activist in Athy and her beloved Castledermot".

"Mary O’Sullivan always looked out for others through her voluntary work with Athy Lions Club, her day job with Drs Joe and Giles O Neill and her work as a Fine Gael Cllr on Athy Town Council."

He said she always had a warm welcome for her many friends and colleagues at Aughaboura where "tea, sandwiches or a warming dinner were always on offer."

He described her as a friend to many, and said her advice, support and friendship will be sorely missed.

Athy Lions Club also highlighted the sterling work Mary carried out in the community.

"Officially she was our secretary, but she was so much more - our planner, our organiser, sharer of words of wisdom, the one you would always rely on, the welcome smile at every meeting. I struggle to think what a meeting will be like without her," said the club on its Facebook page.

"She was an incredible lady that defined and characterised the true meaning of Lions Athy through her incredible work with the charity," it added.

On hearing of her death, Patricia Berry wrote "it's the end of era today as Athy gets ready to say goodbye to local legend Mary O Sullivan. Thank you for all the memories."

Such was the high regard she was held in that Mary was bestowed with a Local Hero Award in Athy in June 2018.

Deepest sympathies were extended to Martin, Rosemary, Louise, Marina and the extended O’Sullivan and Cosgrave families.