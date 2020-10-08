BREAKING: Woman arrested after shooting incident in Nurney

Gardaí are investigating what they described as "an apparent shooting incident" that occurred at approximately 1:30am at a residence in Nurney.

A man in his late 40s was taken to Naas General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman in her mid 40s was located by Gardaí and arrested a short time later in connection with this incident.

A firearm was also seized as part of this investigation and has been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

The arrested woman was detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/1998.

Gardaí said the woman has since been released without charge a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter.