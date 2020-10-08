Two vehicles broken into in Kilcullen area

Two vehicles were broken into in the Kilcullen area around midnight on Thursday/Friday last.

The incidents took place in the New Abbey area in the Castlemartin Lodge estate.

A white Volkswagen 4X4 and a silver Nissan Qashqai were targeted.

A number of items were taken including a white GUESS wallet.

An unidentified man was seen in the area of the cars at about midnight on Thursday/Friday.

Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.