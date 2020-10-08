Most areas of Kildare have lower Covid-19 incidence rate than national average

The Covid-19 infection rate across most of County Kildare is well below the national average, according to HSE figures.

Up to last night, there were five confirmed Covid-19 patients at Naas Hospital, of which two were in ICU.

There were also three patients suspected of having Covid-19 and were awaiting test results.

In the 14 day period up to Monday, September 28, the Republic of Ireland had an infection rate of 88.2 per 100,000 population.

In comparison, the Clane local electoral area had an incident rate of 21 per 100,000 during the same period — the lowest in the county.

Another low area is Newbridge on 22.5 while Kildare town is at 27.2, Athy is 45.2, Maynooth is at 55.5 and Naas is on 69.

However, the Celbridge area has a rate of 305.2 per 100,000 or over three times the national average.

The neighbouring area of Leixlip is also high at 163.9.