LATEST: Kildare hotel planning to add 16 extra bedrooms

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Authorized Property Company Limited for the construction of an additional 16 guest bedrooms with a floor area of 690 square metres.

The proposed rooms will be located on the third floor level located above the leisure centre of the existing hotel.

The designs include two lift shafts and two stairwells to serve the proposed new third floor.

The total construction cost of the development is estimated at €1.8m.

Meanwhile work is underway on a refurbishment project at nearby Carton House Hotel and Golf Resort.

An existing two-storey administration office building is being developed into a flexible event space at ground floor.

Included in the designs is the addition of four guest bedrooms and ensuites at first floor level.

The plans also include internal alterations such as the replacement of partition walls at ground and first floor levels.

Other works include structural strengthening, fire separation and sound insulation.

A 20th century timber stairway will also be removed and replaced.