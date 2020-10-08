LATEST: Four teenagers detained in Naas Garda Station after pursuit involving Garda helicopter

Gardaí have arrested four teens in relation to the theft and dangerous driving of a car from Celbridge at 2:40am today.

Gardaí responding to an interference call in the area observed a car driving erratically.

This car failed to stop for Gardaí when signaled and took off in the direction of Dublin.

A contained pursuit operation was undertook which involved Garda Units from Meath and Dublin and included the Regional Support Unit and the Air Support Unit.

The operation came to a conclusion when the vehicle left the M3 motorway near Batterstown R154 where a vehicle stopping device "stinger” was utilised.

Four male teens were arrested and taken to Naas Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two of the males are due to appear before the Children’s Court and two are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.