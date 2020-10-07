Electric bike, lawnmower, strimmers taken from shed in South Kildare
File Photo
Gardaí are investigating a theft from a garden shed in south Kildare.
The incident took place in Castlemitchell South on Wednesday, September 30 between 9.30am and 12 noon.
A shed was broken into and a number of items were taken.
Property reported stolen included an electric bike stolen, a single axle trailer, a lawn mower and two electric strimmers.
Anybody who noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact gardaí.
