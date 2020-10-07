Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 7

The death has occurred of Kevin Keatinge

Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

KEATINGE, Kevin (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot and ex. Dublin Corporation) October 5th., 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Peggy; sadly missed by his loving children Tony, Mickey, Catherine, Deirdre, Kevin, Jean and Robert grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Kevin where we will honour his life.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 8th, at 10 am by following this LINK or please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.



The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Cosgrave)

Aughraboura, Athy, Kildare / Castledermot, Kildare

Mary O’Sullivan (nee Cosgrave) passed away after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother John. Sadly, missed by her husband Martin, daughters Rosemary, Louise and Marina, her grandchildren Alex, Molly, Rosie, Louis, Jimmy, Leah, sons-in-law, her brother Philip, sisters-in-law Valerie and Lucy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.



The death has occurred of Mary PHILLIPS (née Burke)

Clongorey, Newbridge, Kildare

PHILLIPS (née Burke), Mary (Clongorey, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 5th October 2020 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by her sons & daughters, Ned, Des, Angela & Louise, their partners, grandchildren, brothers & sisters Pat, Margaret & Nancy, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Barrettstown Cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish webcam on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

For those who cannot attend due to current restrictions, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Theresa Carr (née Burke)

Cappagh, Newtown, Kildare / Oranmore, Galway

Theresa Carr (nee Burke) Cappagh, Newtown, Co. Kildare and late of Renville, Oranmore, Co. Galway, passed away, peacefully, in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, October 4th 2020. Loving wife of the late John and mother in law of the late Rosemary. Cherished mother of Brendan, John and Frank. Deeply regretted by her grandchildren Marian, Derek, Alan, Aiveen, Darina, Emmet, Ronan, Shane and Cormac, her four great-grandchildren, daughters in law Kathleen and Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Theresa Rest in Peace

Theresa will be reposing at her family home on Tuesday from 4pm to 7.30pm with strict social distancing in place.A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Church of the Nativity Newtown, followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Oranmore, arriving at approx 2.15pm. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current situation cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for Theresa's family in the "condolence" section below.