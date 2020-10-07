Level 3 checkpoints causing delays on N7 as HGV drivers given separate lane

Thousands of gardaí are manning hundreds of checkpoints including on the N7 outbound as part of Operation Fanacht, which was set up to police the Level 3 restrictions.

Checkpoints have been up on all main routes to encourage people to remain in their own counties and to only make essential journeys.

Those going to work and school/college and are entitled to travel.

Gardai said: "On the N7 Junction 5 Outbound, Gardaí are asking drivers of any Heavy Goods Vehicles approaching the checkpoint to use lane 3 if possible and safe to do so in order to facilitate the movement of commercial traffic through the checkpoint."

Gardaí have set up 132 checkpoints across the country and they will remain for the duration of the policing operation, which also includes high visibility and mobile patrols.

Following the Government’s decision to move the country to Level 3 of the National Framework for Living with Covid-19, grdaí re-commenced Operation Fanacht, from midnight last night as a nationwide policing operation focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures.

Under Level 3, people are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons.

In support of this announcement there will be high visibility patrolling by Garda members across the country with the focus of this activity continuing to be encouraging people to adhere to national public health measures.

It will involve 132 large-scale checkpoints a day on main arterial routes around the country in addition to thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages a week.

Commissioner Drew Harris said, "An Garda Síochána’s priority is keeping people safe. This will be a major policing operation across the country with high visibility of Garda members to support public health measures.

"An Garda Síochána is encouraging people not to travel out of their county unless it is for essential purposes.

"We want to advise people that will be conducting major checkpoints on main routes and travelling by road from tomorrow will be different from travelling today. People using the roads are likely to face delays.

"Since the start of the pandemic, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing approach based on its tradition of consent. We have seen compliance by the vast majority of the public with this approach. Independent surveys have also found significant public support for it. We will continue to police in this way.

"We have also had a strong focus on the protecting and supporting the vulnerable. That will continue as well. If you need our help, please contact your local Garda station.

"As an organisation rooted in the community, An Garda Síochána understands the difficulties these measures place on everybody. More than ever, we all need to work together and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and save lives.”