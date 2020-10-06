WATCH: Kildare café shows the reality of outdoor dining in October!

A popular café in Naas has summed up the mood of those in the food and hospitality sector who have been told they can only operate outdoor dining from Wednesday.

PS Coffee Roasters in Naas posted the above video with the caption: "Coming up tomorrow! Outdoor dining experience #level3"

Many pubs, restaurants and cafés face the prospect of virtually closing again in the absence of sit-down customers.

This comes after the government decided to impost Level 3 restrictions on the entire country.

People are not permitted to leave their own county and pubs, restaurants and cafés can only operate a takeaway or outdoor dining experiences for no more than 15 patrons at a time.