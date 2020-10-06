"Stay safe. See you soon" - Heartbreaking for Kildare bars and restaurants closing down for Level 3 restrictions

Bars and restaurants closing down for the next three weeks due to nationwide Level 3 restrictions have been thanking customers on their social media accounts.

Only outdoor dining for a maximum of 15 people and takeaway / delivery services will be allowed.

However some business who spent thousands of euro on social distancing measures and staff training have decided it's not viable to remain open.

The so-called "wet pubs" only opened two weeks ago after six months and many are now being forced to shut once more.

McDonnell's bar in Newbridge said it hopes to be back in three weeks.

The bar said on Facebook: "Unfortunately due to governments restrictions we will be closing tonight for three weeks.

"Under the circumstances its just not viable for us to open our outside area and keep it open for 15 people.

"I just want to thank all our customers for the support over the last two weeks and my staff for all their hard work over the last couple of weeks.

"Hopefully we will be back in 3 weeks, stay safe, see you soon."

In Kildare town, the Harp Bar also said it was shutting down until later in the month.

The bar said: "From 11.30pm tonight, our doors will close again but hopefully for not as long as last time.

"We would like to thank you all for coming to visit us over the last two weeks, we were totally overwhelmed by your support and fingers crossed we get to welcome you back soon.....stay safe."

Dowling's Pub in Prosperous thanked customers who supported the premises over the past two weeks.

The Pub said: "So after a very uncertain 36 hours, its now clear with the level 3 restrictions now imposed, unfortunately we will be closing our doors once again.

"A huge thank you to everyone who supported the pub over last couple of weeks and we look forward to opening our doors again once we are able.

"As restrictions take effect from midnight the bar will be open today from 5pm. Pop in for a chat and a pint while you can... cheers everyone."

Harte's restaurant in Kildare town said it's been a "tough six months for everyone", is also closing temporarily.

The premises said: "The BAD NEWS, So once again we have to announce that after service this evening we will be temporarily closing the restaurant for the next 3 weeks in-line with government recommendations.

"It’s been a tough 6 months for everyone and I want to take this opportunity to thank all our staff and customers for their continued support."

The restaurant referred customers to its Click & Collect menu from Thursday to Sunday at www.harteskildare.ie