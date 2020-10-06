Forecaster hails 'very good news' on the weather front this weekend

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel is predicting some very good weather this weekend after a sustained wet spell.

"Some very good news on the weather front this morning as the latest weather models indicate that from Saturday onwards our weather is set to turn much more settled, with high pressure set to build close to or at times directly across Ireland, leading to dry, cool and crisp autumn weather for many," the Offaly meteorologist said.

"Certainly, this weekend's weather is looking very pleasant with high pressure just to our west allowing for a slack northerly airflow to develop but remaining dry and sunny at all times. Temperatures will be below average, but it will still feel pleasant in the sunshine. Night-time frosts are also likely over the weekend with a chance of some icy surfaces in the morning hours and overnight," he added.

"The bigger picture beyond next weekend is again one that remains mostly settled, with our winds switching into a more easterly direction by midweek as the high-pressure transitions into a blocking high stationed across central Scandinavia. This may allow for a cool easterly airflow to develop, though at this time of the year an easterly airflow isn’t as cold as it otherwise might be. Either way, the days are expected to remain cool, crisp and sunny.

"In the meantime, however, our weather will remain a little more mixed. Tuesday will be a rather showery day across the country with a risk of some more prolonged heavy showers at times in a fresh northwesterly wind. Wednesday will be much more pleasant with better sunshine about ahead of an advancing weather system. On Wednesday night some heavy rain is likely, especially across the east and south where the rain could be heavy. Thursday and Friday are showery days once again in a fresh northwesterly wind."