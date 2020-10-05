Kildare people offload almost 1,000 mattresses in free recycling day by Kildare Co Council

Nearly 1,000 mattresses availed of a mattress amnesty organised by Kildare Co Council last week.

A strict limit of three mattresses per vehicle was in operation at Silliot Hill Recycling Centre in Kilcullen on September 30.

The Council said that mattresses must be clean and dry and that other waste such as bed bases was accepted for free.

Recycling a mattresses usually costs €20 for a single and €30 for a double.

Kildare Co Council said: "Thanks to everybody in Kildare who showed up to recycle their mattresses last Wednesday at Silliot Hill."

"Almost 1,000 mattresses were taken for recycling on the day, so a lot less waste going to landfill now."

For more information on recycling, contact Kildare County Council, see www.kildare.ie/countycouncil/environment/

This Anti-Dumping Initiative project was supported by Kildare County Council and the Eastern-Midlands Region Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority.