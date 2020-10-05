LATEST: 20 new jobs are coming to Kildare town

A total of 20 jobs are coming to Kildare town with the establishment of a new company.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar and IDA Ireland today made the announcement as part of 206 jobs in Kildare, Dublin, Sligo and Cork across 7 high growth companies from Europe and the US.

The investments are supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Simple But Needed (SBN) is a privately held developer of comprehensive safety and risk management software systems, headquartered in San Francisco, California, today announced that it is to set up its European Headquarters in Kildare Town, Co Kildare, with plans to employ 20 people over three years in the areas of sales, product support, customer success and engineering sales personnel.

Making today’s announcement, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar said, "These jobs, which are spread over Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Sligo, show that we have the right environment, across the country, to attract new and emerging high-tech companies. All of these companies have been identified as having high growth potential and are working on some really exciting projects. I wish them all the very best of luck."

The other investments are:

Eliatra (15), an IT Services and Solutions company that is focused on big data, cloud services and security has announced that it has chosen Sligo to locate its new Product Development and European Headquaters. The company plans to employ 15 people over the next 3 years in areas such as product development, technical support, sales and marketing roles.

Hellios (24), the UK headquartered supplier information and risk management solution company today announced that it is establishing a Software Development centre in Dublin and will create 24 new developer roles.

Moz, Inc. (10), a provider in search engine optimization technology, today announced it has established a Customer Success team in Cork, The team is working out of the Glandore Office which overlooks the River Lee. Moz will create up to 10 jobs initially for customer support executives and account managers to support its continued expansion into the European market.

National Technologies (NTI) (52), the US company that provides fibre optic and data centre installation services, today announced the opening of its EMEA Headquarters in Park West, Dublin. This is National Technologies first international operations outside of the US and will see 52 high-quality roles created over the next three years.

Nulia (40), headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, announced that it has chosen Dublin as the location for its EMEA Headquarters to service its existing customers in the EMEA market and to grow its presence in the region. The company is currently ramping up its Dublin team, and plans to employ 40 or more people across sales, customer success, software engineering, data science, and operations.

ProSearch (45), a leading provider of comprehensive discovery solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the expansion of the company’s full-service office in Dublin, Ireland. The Dublin facility, first established in 2019, works closely with the company’s Los Angeles headquarters to address growing client demand for US-EU cross-border discovery solutions. ProSearch expects to create 45 new roles in Ireland over the next 3 years in IT and data center operations, data privacy and security, forensics, and other eDiscovery services related to data processing, project management, and advanced review analytics support.



