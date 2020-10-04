Kildare Property Watch: Strikingly stylish house in Sallins on market for €725k

If you’re looking for a property with the ‘wow’ factor, this architecturally-designed, split level residence at Landenstown, Sallins, should fit the bill.

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald Reilly with an asking price of €725,000, Kyle Beag, which was built in 2009, is set on mature grounds.

Behind the house’s unique facade is a bright, light-filled and cleverly designed interior with well- proportioned rooms.

The family home extends to approximately 260 m2 / 2,800 sq ft, with an array of superb features that will certainly catch the eye, including vaulted ceilings, oak and concrete floors and more.

Accommodation in the home comprises a hall; a lounge with an elevated fireplace; a family room with an inset wood-burning stove; a bright kitchen/diner with breakfast bar; a utility room and WC.

There are two ensuite bedrooms and a study on the first floor.

The ground floor contains three more bedrooms, one ensuite, and a bathroom.

Outside is a boiler house and outbuildings and a greenhouse.

This is a unique family home set amid mature trees and tumbling greenery, with well maintained lawns.

There is a generous deck area and a spacious patio, all providing an idyllic setting for a young family or summer entertaining.

Appointments to view

For more information or an appointment to view, contact Gero Gannon on 045 868412 or email info@sfreilly.ie.