Kildare Property Watch: Five-bedroom family home in Johnstown on market for €775,000

Number 4 St John’s Park South, Johnstown, an exceptional five bedroom detached family home, is on the market with Coonan Property.

This sumptuous residence extends to 3,400 sq ft of luxurious living accommodation set on a fantastic site of approximately half an acre within the exclusive St John’s Park development.

The ground floor includes four large reception rooms to suit the needs of any family requirement including study, playroom, gym or home office. The property offers an exceptional finish throughout which includes underfloor heating, Cat 5 network cabling, central vacuum system, CCTV security cameras and surround sound speakers.

A stunning rear garden wraps around both sides of the property, most of which faces directly south. It features a large Indian sandstone patio area, two water features, beautiful gazebo style garden room and meticulously maintained lawns. It would be a perfect space for young children to play and an enviable backdrop for entertaining.

With double front cobble locked driveway there is ample parking for 4 or 5 vehicles. The detached garage with space to park two cars offers further potential for development.

This is a good opportunity to purchase a substantial detached family home in this hugely sought after part of Kildare. The home is on the market with a guide price of €775,000.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 045 832020 or email mickw@coonan.com.