Interiors: Add the finishing touches to your home

Finishing touches are extremely important, especially when it comes to interior design as it is the finer details that help elevate a home and add a touch of luxury. As Charles Eames proclaimed, ‘Details are not details; they make the product’. Here are a few ideas on how to add some finishing touches to your home.

Trimmings

A great way to enhance soft furnishings and upholstery is to add a trim. Not only will trim add depth and interest to a plain pair of curtains, it will also give them a designer edge. Other areas where you can use coordinating trimmings are at the bottom of blinds, lampshades, cushion detailing, and on furniture as they help accentuate the design of these items.

Styling a bookcase

When it comes to bookcases the first step is to declutter the existing shelves. Then think about the composition, carefully choosing your favourite pieces and showcase them in a creative manner on your shelves. Things to consider are vertical interest, texture, colour and form. Suggested items might include vases, flower arrangements, books displayed vertically or horizontally, candles, bowls, picture frames, ornaments from your travels etc.

Vignette

In our homes we have plenty of areas where we can create a beautiful vignette. A vignette is a beautiful pocket-sized arrangement that reflects your personality and style. Areas to consider are side tables, coffee tables, consoles and even your kitchen worktop or island. Choose objects that reflect your taste and coordinate with your room. Vary the height of your objects and display in odd numbers to create depth. If you can create a vignette around a light source, then this will draw attention to your arrangement.

Fresh flowers and greenery

A simple update yet extremely effective is flower arrangements as they not only appeal to our visual senses but also our sense of smell and touch. Consider a centerpiece for a dining table and smaller arrangements for coffee tables and side tables. Even one stem in a petite vase can add interest to a small table such as a bedside table or bathroom vanity.

Add a rug

To add instant warmth and texture to a room, consider a rug. Not only can a rug be used to add colour to a scheme, it is also perfect to zone areas and help ground a space. Whether you opt for a neutral or colourful rug, it will have a positive impact on your space. Areas to consider are under a dining table, in a bedroom, living room, a runner on a landing or even an outdoor rug if you have an outdoor seating area.

Address those large blank wall spaces

Art and mirrors are a great way to fill large blank wall areas in your homes. However, make sure you make considered choices when deciding where to hang your pieces. Choose your art carefully and consider the function of your space. Mirrors are an amazing tool to help reflect light in a space. Available in a range of sizes and shapes they can really enhance a space. Wall panelling is another consideration for large blank wall spaces.

Lighting

Now you have added all the finishing touches to your room, you need to ensure you do not forget one particularly important element and that’s light. Your room should have numerous sources of light to help create ambient lighting. Some lighting to consider are floor lamps, table lamps, centre pendant (preferably on a dimmer), spotlights and picture lights.

For most of us our homes are always a work in progress, but it is beneficial to take time to look at our spaces and tackle those empty walls. Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.