Sallins girl Amy cuts her hair for Rapunzel and Laura Lynn

Ten-year-old Amy O'Brien from Sallins cut her hair for charity recently at Studio 20 hair salon in Naas. The haircut was carried out by her aunt Vanessa Noone.

Amy donated her hair to The Rapunzel Foundation which makes wigs for sick children. She is also fundraising for The LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

So far Amy has raised over €1500 for the children's charity. You can donate to Amy HERE.