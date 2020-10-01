Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 1

The death has occurred of Sr. Rosario Collier

Kilcock, Kildare / Dunsany, Meath / Lucan, Dublin

Collier, Sr. Rosario, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock and Lucan and formerly of Arlonstown, Dunsany, Co. Meath. September 29th, in her 100th year peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Pre-deceased by her parents John and Matilda, her sister Sr. Carmel, Loreto Sisters, her brothers Fr. Conal, Fr. Cormac, Bro. Brendan, Dessie, Finian, Dermot and Niall.

Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Sinead, Our Lady of Charity Sisters England, her brother Fr. Mel, California, her sister in-law Gertie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

REST IN PEACE

In accordance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings a private Funeral Service will take place, those wishing to view the Funeral Service may do so at 11am on Friday, 2nd October, at www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Rosario's life will be held at a later date.



The death has occurred of Thomas Smyth

Tallaght, Dublin / Kildare

Smyth, Thomas (Glenashling Nursing Home, Co. Kildare and formerly of Pampuri Lawns, Clondalkin and Belgard Heights)) 29th September 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital. Predeceased by his loving parents Joseph and Agnes Smyth, and his dear brother Joseph. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Pat, Jim and John, sisters Helen, Rosaleen, Pamela, May, Una and Catherine, nephews and nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, and great grandnephew, relatives and friends.

Special mention and thanks to the wonderful staff of Glenashling Nursing Home and of Saint John of God Menni Services for their care of Thomas over many years.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass for family will take place, due to Government restrictions on gatherings, followed by burial. For those who would like to leave messages of condolence, please do so in the ‘condolences’ section below. Thomas’ Funeral Mass may be viewed by selecting the following link at 11am Friday (October 2nd) www.churchservices.tv/tallaght.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Austin

Naas, Kildare / Kinsale, Cork

Austin, William (Bill), Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Kinsale, Co. Cork, September 28th 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, daughters Gillian and Anne, son Bill, daughter-in-law Lorna, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Charlie and Jack, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and colleagues in Johnson Diversey Ireland.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/kinsalecarmelites on Thursday at 12 noon. After the funeral mass the burial will take place in Templetrine Cemetery, Ballinspittle.

Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.



The death has occurred of Christopher Doyle

1315 Townspark, Athy, Kildare

Christopher Doyle, aged 36 years, on 14th September 2020, as a result of a tragic accident in Tenerife. Loving partner of Amber. Devoted father to Paul, Parker, Skyler, Brogan and Andíe, Much loved son of Pauline and the late Paul, Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner, sons, daughters, mother, brothers John Christopher's twin, Paul, Gaz, his nanny Elizabeth Doyle, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements to be Announced Later.