Gardai trying to piece together final hours before man’s unexplained death

Gardaí at Rathmines are investigating the unexplained death of John Hannigan (49) that occurred on 20 February 2020 at 6.45pm.

John Hannigan had been admitted to St James Hospital on the Friday 3 January 2020 following his discovery in the hallway of his residence at Grosvenor Road, Rathmines Dublin 6, sometime around 6pm.

John Hannigan was found in a collapsed state by another resident, at which time an ambulance was called and he was conveyed to St James Hospital. Initially John Hannigan was treated on the assumption that his injuries were as a result of a fall.

However, on the 21st February the Gardaí at Rathmines after receiving a report of his death, commenced preliminary enquiries into the circumstances.

The investigation is focused on whether the injuries received are as a result of a fall, as initially suspected, or an assault.

Movements of John Hannigan

The Garda investigation has established that at 1.30 pm on the 3rd January 2020 John travelled to Balally, Sandyford, Dublin 18, where he briefly met a family member. Unfortunately, Gardaí have failed to identify witnesses who may be in a position to provide an account of Mr. Hannigan’s movements between when he left his father until he was discovered in an unconscious state at his residence, at 6.30pm.

Garda Appeal:

We appealed to the public to help piece together John's movements following the New Year, the 1st, 2nd & 3rd January 2020.

Did he ring in the New Year with anyone?

Did anyone see or speak to him in the days leading up to the 3 January 2020?

We were especially anxious to speak to anyone that came in contact with John on the 3 January 2020.



We know John was at his address at 9am on this Friday morning and that he travelled to Balally for 1.30pm approximately.

Did anyone see him during this time or come into contact with him? We know that John left Balally after a short interaction with a family member. There is approximately a 5 hour period before John was discovered in the hallway of his accommodation shortly after 6pm on the 3rd January 2020.

Did someone see John during this time?

It has been suggested that John may have visited a local bar in Rathmines for a short period of time?

Were you in this bar? Do you recall seeing John in there or who he was with on the 3rd January 2020?

Any small piece of information that someone might have can help in piecing together what happened to John and how he sustained the injuries he did.

Gardaí at Rathmines Garda Station are investigating tel: (01) 666 6700