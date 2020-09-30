Luck of the Lilywhites! Kildare punter wins over €5k with daring bet

A Kildare punter is going into October with a timely financial boost after four horses upset the odds on Tuesday evening at Punchestown.

The anonymous customer struck the ambitious wager in a local BoyleSports account in the county and placed a €5 Yankee on four horses to land the spoils at the Co Kildare track.

The first winner in the wager came in the 3.05 race as Scholastic obliged at odds of 9/4.

The second winner was Dewcup (5/4) in the 3.40 race followed by Rebel Gold (18/1) in the 4.15 and Jimmy Jimmy (2/1) in the 5.20.

When the racing was finished the punter was able to walk back up to the counter and exchange their docket for a wonderful amount of €5,382.50 from a stake of €55.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “This win couldn’t have come at a better time so fair play to our Kildare customer for taking such a bold punt.

"We hope the winnings of €5,382.50 come in handy over the next few weeks.”