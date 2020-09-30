JOB HUNTING? Driver wanted for oil business based in Tallaght

A Rigid Tanker Driver is required for a domestic/agriculture oil business working out of a depot in Tallaght.


Main Purpose of Job:

To load, transport and deliver oil in a prompt, professional and safe manner in accordance with Company and legal standards.  To collect payments as required from customers for deliveries received and to ensure truck and maintenance schedules/paperwork are completed accurately and on time.

Candidate Requirements:

  • Full clean C or CE licence
  • Be physically fit
  • Excellent face to face customer service
  • Must be well presented and motivated
  • Previous experience not essential.  This position will offer on the job training including CPC courses, ADR training and manual handling.


Closing date: Friday, 9th October 2020


Please email your CV to roisin.curran@jonesoil.ie or apply in writing to: Roisin Curran, Jones Oil, 407-410 The Capel Building, St Mary's Abbey, Dublin 7.