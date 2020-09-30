Great news for somebody today! Shopper wins €30k on Lottery scratch card in Naas shop

A shopper was celebrating today after scooping a €30,000 windfall on a National Lottery scratch card.

The lucky winner bought the All Cash Tripler for only €3 in the Maxol filling station on the Sallins Road in Naas.

Maxol licensee Conor Sherry confirmed the good news this morning.

Mr Sherry said: "I got a text from the National Lottery last night confirming a 430,000 prize had been won on an All Cash Tripler scratch card in Maxol on the Sallins Road in Naas."

He added: "It's a bit of very good news for somebody out there so well done to them."

The shop that sells a major prize in a scratch card usually gets 1% of the value so the management and staff will benefit to the tune of €300 which usually is spent on gift vouchers.