KWETB has already implemented many actions recommended by expert's report - Department

The KWETB has already implemented “many” of the recommendations ordered by a report commissioned by the Department of Education and Skills, the Department has confirmed.

Academic Dr Richard Thorn was commissioned by the Department of Education and Skills in 2017 to carry out a review after issues were found in the KWETB’s 2015 accounts by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) later began an investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the statutory body.

All the matters refer to the period before the current chief executive Dr Deirdre Keyes took up her position in May 2018 but the controversy is regularly raised with the management team by board members at monthly board meetings.

The Department told the Leader this week that “many” of the recommendations in Dr Thorn's report are now complete.

A Department of Education and Skills spokesperson said: “On foot of the Dr Thorn report of July 2018, the then Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton TD issued directions to Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) under Section 41 of the 2013 ETB Act.

“These directions related to a number of issues improvements required to support good corporate governance in KWETB.

“The Board and Executive of KWETB have been engaged since then in the implementation of the directions as part of the KWETB Corporate Governance Programme.

“The Department undertakes quarterly reviews of the KWETB programme to ensure that it is delivering the enhanced corporate governance measures required.

“The original KWETB Corporate Governance programme is ongoing for almost two years and many of the recommendations are now complete.

“At this stage it is considered timely to arrange a review by Dr Thorn to provide an evaluation of its effectiveness to date.”

The KWETB said earlier this month that it looks forward to Dr Thorn carrying out a review of its new Corporate Governance Programme.

Gardaí have already made two arrests in relation to alleged corrupt practices at the KWETB.

On September 7, gardaí arrested a female in her 30s as part of Operation Lakefront. She was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On August 6, a man in his 50s was arrested but was later released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP on the matter.