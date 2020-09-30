Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 30

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Austin

Naas, Kildare / Kinsale, Cork

Austin, William (Bill), Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Kinsale, Co. Cork, September 28th 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, daughters Gillian and Anne, son Bill, daughter-in-law Lorna, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Charlie and Jack, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and colleagues in Johnson Diversey Ireland.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/kinsalecarmelites on Thursday at 12 noon. After the funeral mass the burial will take place in Templetrine Cemetery, Ballinspittle.

Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie.

The death has occurred of Christopher Doyle

1315 Townspark, Athy, Kildare

Christopher Doyle, aged 36 years, on 14th September 2020, as a result of a tragic accident in Tenerife. Loving partner of Amber. Devoted father to Paul, Parker, Skyler, Brogan and Andíe, Much loved son of Pauline and the late Paul, Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner, sons, daughters, mother, brothers John Christopher's twin, Paul, Gaz, his nanny Elizabeth Doyle, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements to be Announced Later.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary Foley

Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill, Dublin / Laois / Athy, Kildare

Formerly of Barrowhouse, Athy. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for prayers at 7pm. Private requiem Mass at 2pm on Thursday afternoon (limited to 37 people) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences'

below.



The death has occurred of John (Jack) GLENNY

Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / Rathkeale, Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Elizabeth, Marion and Pauline, son John, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law Jon, Harry and Eamon, grandchildren Sarah, Danny, Harry, Rebecca and Katie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view John's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Thursday morning at 10am from the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.