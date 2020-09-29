Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 29

The death has occurred of Sheila Bagnall (née O'Brien), Coill Dubh, Kildare / Robertstown, Kildare

Bagnall (nee O'Brien) Sheila, Coill Dubh and late of Annesborogh, Robertstown, Co. Kildare. September 25th 2020. Suddenly at home. Beloved wife of the late Sean (Jack), deeply regretted by her daughter Marion, son in-law Amar, granddaughters Hasana and Shamira, sister Molly, brother Henry, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 a private family Funeral Service will be held for Sheila. Those wishing to send their condolences may do so via RIP.ie's condolence section. Those who wish to attend the service but cannot due to recent restrictions can view the service on Thursday at 11am on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Little Way Cancer Support at www.little-way.org.

The death has occurred of Derek Moffat

Celbridge, Kildare / Phibsboro, Dublin

The death has occurred of Derek Moffat (Woodview, Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Phibsboro, Dublin 7). Derek passed away, unexpectedly, in the presence of his devoted wife Philo and in the expert care of the compassionate staff of St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Deeply missed by his loving wife, his brothers Patrick, Eamon, Des, Peter and Sister Jean. Sisters in law Jacinta, Berni, Rosemary, Grace, Marie and Mary, Brothers in law Francis, Camillus and DJ, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace dear Derek

Reposing in Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge from 5pm to 8 pm on Tuesday 29th September with strict adherence to HSE Guidelines on social distancing. We would ask all attending to wear face coverings if possible and to use hand sanitizer provided.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (30th September) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am (limited inside church to 50 persons). Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can follow the Funeral Mass by following the link belowhttps://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). We invite you to leave a personal message on the condolence section below.



The death has occurred of John (Johnny) MURRAY

Naas, Kildare

Murray (Naas) – Sept 27, 2020, (suddenly and peacefully), after a long illness, at Tallaght University Hospital, John (Johnny), beloved husband of Breda and dear father of Gary, Su, Keith, John and Dawn; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Tony and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Loren, Loura, Aoife and Orla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren David, Faith, Grace, Hope and Emily, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam on Wednesday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of John (Jack) GLENNY

Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / Rathkeale, Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Elizabeth, Marion and Pauline, son John, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law Jon, Harry and Eamon, grandchildren Sarah, Danny, Harry, Rebecca and Katie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Anna Monti

Leixlip, Kildare

The death has occurred on Saturday 26th. September 2020 of Anna Monti of Easton Road, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Rome, Italy. Beloved mother of Elia and Leonardo Cassandro and daughter of the late Lamberto and Mariuccia. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, husband Bruno, daughters-in-law Sinead and Sara, grandchildren Kerrie, Kelsea, Rhys, Mia, Jada, Finn, Alice, Lara, Grace and Leon, brother Virgilio, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Mary Bowler (née Mallon)

29 Elcon Court, Leixlip, Kildare / Kells, Meath



The death has occurred of Mary Bowler (née Mallon) 26 Nelson Court, Leixlip Co. Kildare and Oakley Park, Kells, Co. Meath. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, son Laurence, daughter Sheila, their partners Nikki and Noel and also her brother Sean.

House Strictly Private

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moynalty, Kells, Co. Meath at 1.30 pm. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

In compliance with the current government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and that public health advice is adhered to. For those who can not attend because of the current restrictions you can leave a condolence message below.