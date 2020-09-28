Heroin worth almost €20k found in undergrowth during search at housing estate

Investigations are underway following a significant drugs seizure in Limerick at the weekend.

Suspected heroin worth almost €20,000 was located at Canal Bank, Lee Estate in Limerick on Saturday.

"As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick city, members of the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a public area at Canal Bank at around 5pm During the search gardaí found €18,900 of suspected heroin that was hidden in undergrowth," said a garda spokesperson.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.