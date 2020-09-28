Newbridge resident compiles new book behind visit of Pope Francis to Ireland in 2018

A new book edited by a Newbridge resident about the World Meeting of Families event which brought Pope Francis to Ireland two years ago was launched at the weekend.

It was the first visit by a pontiff since 1979 and Pope Francis said Mass in the Phoenix Park to hundreds of thousands of people.

Compiled by Brenda Drumm, Humans of the World Meeting of Families includes 73 testimonies including six couples, two families, two religious sisters, nine priests, an archbishop and a bishop.

Many were volunteers or worked as part of the planning team for the World Meeting Of Families (WMOF2018), while others were diocesan delegates or were involved with music or entertainment.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty, who launched the new book online via Zoom, described it as a book about ordinary families and the joys and sorrows of family life.

The World Meeting of Families festival took place in Ireland for the first time in 2018 and it saw tens of thousands of volunteers and visitors from across the globe unite to celebrate their shared faith in God and in family.

Drawing on the style of the ‘HUMANS OF’ phenomenon, this uplifting book of words and photographs offers a revealing insight into the personal lives and motivation of volunteers, delegates, attendees, staff members and many others who took part in this event which included the historic visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

Brenda is the Communications officer with the Catholic Communications Office.

She was Media and communications Manager for the World Meeting of Families 2018.

She said: “The book, which is published by Veritas, complements a Facebook Page that was launched as part of the media and communications output of WMOF2018.

“The ‘Humans of’ title comes from a play on the well known HUMANS OF NEW YORK brand which sees a photographer capturing the ordinary everyday lives of the people of New York.

“We adopted this for the WMOF2018 to capture some of the stories of the men and women involved in the WMOF2018.

“This book centres on some of the main players of WMOF2018.

“But instead of it just being about their work, it instead focuses on their family life past and present.

“All of the stories are linked by the threads of faith and family.

“Humans is the first post-Covid book published by Veritas .

“We decided to seize the day and have the virtual launch on Culture Night - Friday 18 September.”