Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 28

The death has occurred of Derek Moffat

Celbridge, Kildare / Phibsboro, Dublin

The death has occurred of Derek Moffat (Woodview, Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Phibsboro, Dublin 7). Derek passed away, unexpectedly, in the presence of his devoted wife Philo and in the expert care of the compassionate staff of St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Deeply missed by his loving wife, his brothers Patrick, Eamon, Des, Peter and Sister Jean. Sisters in law Jacinta, Berni, Rosemary, Grace, Marie and Mary, Brothers in law Francis, Camillus and DJ, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace dear Derek

Reposing in Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge from 5pm to 8 pm on Tuesday 29th September with strict adherence to HSE Guidelines on social distancing. We would ask all attending to wear face coverings if possible and to use hand sanitizer provided.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (30th September) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am (limited inside church to 50 persons). Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can follow the Funeral Mass by following the link belowhttps://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). We invite you to leave a personal message on the condolence section below.



The death has occurred of John (Jack) GLENNY

Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / Rathkeale, Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Elizabeth, Marion and Pauline, son John, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law Jon, Harry and Eamon, grandchildren Sarah, Danny, Harry, Rebecca and Katie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Anna Monti

Leixlip, Kildare

The death has occurred on Saturday 26th. September 2020 of Anna Monti of Easton Road, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Rome, Italy. Beloved mother of Elia and Leonardo Cassandro and daughter of the late Lamberto and Mariuccia. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, husband Bruno, daughters-in-law Sinead and Sara, grandchildren Kerrie, Kelsea, Rhys, Mia, Jada, Finn, Alice, Lara, Grace and Leon, brother Virgilio, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Mary Bowler (née Mallon)

29 Elcon Court, Leixlip, Kildare / Kells, Meath

The death has occurred of Mary Bowler (née Mallon) 26 Nelson Court, Leixlip Co. Kildare and Oakley Park, Kells, Co. Meath. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, son Laurence, daughter Sheila, their partners Nikki and Noel and also her brother Sean.

House Strictly Private

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moynalty, Kells, Co. Meath at 1.30 pm. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

In compliance with the current government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and that public health advice is adhered to. For those who can not attend because of the current restrictions you can leave a condolence message below.



The death has occurred of Christopher Doyle

1315 Townspark, Athy, Kildare

Christopher Doyle, Aged 36 years, on 14th September 2020, as a result of a tragic accident in Tenerife. Loving partner of Amber. Devoted father to Paul, Parker, Skyler, Brogan and Andíe, Much loved son of Pauline and the late Paul, Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner, sons, daughters, mother, brothers John Christopher's twin, Paul, Gaz, his nanny Elizabeth Doyle, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Noel Sherry

Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Kildare

Noel Sherry, Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, September 26th 2020, at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Sandra and Lorraine. Brother of the late Liam and Patsy. Sadly missed by his brother Owen, sister-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Liam and John, grandchildren Dean, Kyran, Aaron, Caoimhe and Jamie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2 o'clock on Monday 28th with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from there on Tuesday 29th to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11.30am requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to New Abbey Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Noel's family in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv



The death has occurred of Ann KELLY (née Rogers)

Hazelmere and late of Mylerstown, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Dolphins Barn, Dublin

Formerly of Parnell Road, Dolphin's Barn, Dublin 12. After a short illness. Wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Paula, sons Martin and Philip, daughter-in-law Jill, grandchildren Eva and Thomas, brother Larry, niece Valerie and her other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital.

For those that wish to view Ann's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Monday morning at 10am from the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie, followed by a Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium with streaming from there at 12.15pm via www.mountjerome.ie and select the Victorian Chapel.