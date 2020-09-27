The Fashion Fix: Get your wardrobe winter ready

With the change in seasons fast approaching, it’s time to get ready for the colder and dare we say it.... wetter months.

Regatta Great Outdoors has innovative technology in its active and lifestyle collections to keep you dry and warm, whether you’re on your morning commute or getting fresh air on a hike. For insulated jackets, soft fleeces, or other winter accessories, Regatta has the best outfits for the autumn/winter season, that come at affordable prices for the whole family.

On the lookout for a sleek and stylish outerwear?

The women’s Rimona parka is the jacket for you. It blends technical know-how with a sleek fishtail silhouette and luxurious faux-fur trims. Wrap up in this jacket thanks to the lightly padded inner Thermoguard insulation which gives cosy comfort.

With an added adjustor on the hood and waist, it has a shapely fit, made from high shine twill fabric and luxury metal hardware for a truly glamorous look. Style it out with the Celinda - a practical winter mac with an A-line silhouette and gorgeous design details. With a mid-length cut, soft-touch waterproof performance fabric and durable water repellent finish, the sealed seams keep you dry inside and out.

For men, the Salinger II is a robust everyday classic winter parka which takes inspiration from classic military styles with a faux-fur trimmed, detachable hood.

The jacket is made from soft-touch waterproof and breathable Isotex fabric and has a durable water repellent finish, with sealed seams to protect in wet or snowy weather.

The inner is padded with quick-drying Thermoguard insulation for exceptional warmth. For easy-wearing warmth when standing on the side lines, the daily commute or weekend walks with the dog choose the Rayan bomber jacket.

With Thermoguard insulation and Sherpa fleece detailing, elasticated hem and deep stand collar it will keep the cold out and protect you from icy air. Designed with practical simplicity, it is hip length with a chunky zip fastening, press-stud cuffs that add a little edge to your look.

One of the most technical jackets in the kids’ range this season is the Hydrate V 3-in-1 .

Packed with technology, this waterproof and breathable Isotex jacket provides ultimate protection from the elements. With active fit stretch for comfort and movement, its highly reflective printed stretch panels placed in strategic zones offer enhanced visibility in low light too - perfect for a young adventurer.

Made from super-soft fleece fabric with a gorgeous oversized stand collar, the women’s Zaylee is a stylish and practical choice for the winter months.

Designed to sit hip length with a drawcord collar, a curved hem and pockets on the side, throw on this easy-wearing style for instant warmth after yoga or on weekend walks.

The men’s Garrian is a full zip fleece that offers winter warmth at its best. The Garrian fleece is made of soft microfleece fabric and is robust enough to wear as a jacket and sleek enough to sit under layers. With insulating high-pile Sherpa on the inside it offers a breeze blocking stand collar and a toggle hem to hold in body heat.