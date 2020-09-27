Kildare Property Watch: Horse heaven in Prosperous

An impressive four-bedroom detached bungalow in Prosperous is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald Reilly for €620,000. The spacious home is on approximately 9.27 acres/3.75 hectares of good quality lands with a linked garage, three bay barn incorporating 12 loose boxes, a tack room, hay barn, lunge ring and landscaped grounds with beautiful mature trees providing privacy and seclusion in a convenient location just a stroll from Prosperous village.

Known as Prosperous Stud, this lovely home must be viewed to fully appreciate the generous and efficient layout that makes it an ideal family home.

It has three large reception areas, four spacious bedrooms (one ensuite), extensive tiling and an array of extras/special features.

Approached through impressive entrance gates along a sweeping driveway this is an instantly appealing home ideal for those with an equestrian interest. The grounds are well maintained and spacious with attractive trees and shrubs adding to the overall appeal.4

Appointments to view

Viewing is by appointment only — contact Sean Reilly Snr on 045 868412 for details.